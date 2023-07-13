Watch live: John Kerry testifies on State Dept. climate agenda
Former Sen. John Kerry is slated to speak at a Thursday hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Accountability.
Kerry, the special presidential envoy on climate, will testify at the committee’s hearing on the State Department’s climate agenda.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
