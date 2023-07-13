trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: John Kerry testifies on State Dept. climate agenda

by TheHill.com - 07/13/23 9:53 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 07/13/23 9:53 AM ET

Former Sen. John Kerry is slated to speak at a Thursday hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Accountability.

Kerry, the special presidential envoy on climate, will testify at the committee’s hearing on the State Department’s climate agenda.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden administration biden administration Climate change Climate change Climate change policy John Kerry John Kerry United States Washington D.C.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. NATO delivers gut punch to Putin
  3. Secret Service to end probe of White House cocaine discovery
  4. White House warns reporter he may lose press pass over continued interruptions
  5. House GOP right flank wins votes on hot-button defense bill amendments
  6. Indictment inflames DOJ politicization debate
  7. Reading for fun plunges to ‘crisis’ level for US students
  8. Congressional Black Caucus vows to oppose Senate Judiciary’s consideration of ...
  9. Former Fox executives express ‘deep disappointment’ for helping build ...
  10. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  11. Senate Democrats take aim at investor home purchases
  12. Doctor behind once-viral TikTok page stripped of medical license by state board
  13. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  14. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  15. Watch live: House Judiciary hearing on oversight of FTC
  16. Watch live: John Kerry testifies on State Dept. climate agenda
  17. FBI Director Wray faces House Judiciary griling on bias, FISA, more: recap
  18. 5 things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
Load more