Watch live: Blinken deliver remarks from State Department

by TheHill.com - 07/17/23 12:00 PM ET
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday afternoon is slated to deliver remarks from the State Department, followed by a press briefing from State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Blinken recently returned from a trip to China, where he held discussions with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on “the importance of diplomacy and maintaining open channels of communication across the full range of issues to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation.”

A U.S. State Department spokesperson described the talks as “candid, substantive, and constructive.” 

Monday afternoon’s event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Tags Antony Blinken Antony Blinken Biden administration Blinken China China China Matthew Miller state department State Department United States Washington D.C.

