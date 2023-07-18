Watch live: DeSantis gives press conference in South Carolina
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday morning is slated to hold a press briefing to deliver his plan to restore the military during a campaign stop in Columbia, SC.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
