trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: DeSantis gives press conference in South Carolina 

by The Hill Staff - 07/18/23 10:30 AM ET
by The Hill Staff - 07/18/23 10:30 AM ET

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday morning is slated to hold a press briefing to deliver his plan to restore the military during a campaign stop in Columbia, SC.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags 2024 election 2024 presidential election DeSantis 2024 DeSantis campaign GOP primary Ron DeSantis South Carolina South Carolina United States

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  2. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  3. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  4. Tuberville’s controversies stoke his popularity in Alabama
  5. Trump notified he is target in DOJ’s Jan. 6 investigation
  6. Jordan threatens FBI's Wray with contempt of Congress
  7. US soldier in North Korea custody ‘willfully’ crossed border: Pentagon
  8. The fight for dark skies
  9. DeSantis says Trump ‘should have come out more forcefully’ on Jan. 6
  10. House to vote on pro-Israel resolution amid uproar over Jayapal comments
  11. Phoenix set to break its heat record 
  12. End of AIDS could happen by 2030, UN says  
  13. If not DeSantis, who? Five alternatives to Trump for the GOP nomination
  14. Proposed Alabama map rejects Supreme Court-mandated second Black-majority ...
  15. Republicans line up behind Trump after news he’s target of Jan. 6 ...
  16. Air National Guardsman accused of leaking documents wants to be treated like ...
  17. Haley slams Trump ‘drama’ after Jan. 6 probe target letter
  18. Minnesota AG compares Clarence Thomas to house slave in ‘Django Unchained’
Load more