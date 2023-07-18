Watch live: Democratic lawmakers hold news conference to reintroduce Freedom to Vote Act 

by The Hill staff - 07/18/23 3:00 PM ET

by The Hill staff - 07/18/23 3:00 PM ET

Watch live: DeSantis gives press conference in South Carolina Watch live: Blinken deliver remarks from State Department Congressional Democratic lawmakers are slated to hold a press briefing Tuesday afternoon to reintroduce the Freedom to Vote Act. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. EDT. Watch the live video above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.