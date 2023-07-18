Watch live: Democratic lawmakers hold news conference to reintroduce Freedom to Vote Act
Congressional Democratic lawmakers are slated to hold a press briefing Tuesday afternoon to reintroduce the Freedom to Vote Act.
The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. EDT.
Watch the live video above.
