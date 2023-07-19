Watch live: Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks to Joint Session of Congress
Israeli President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to deliver remarks before a joint meeting of Congress this morning, a speech that is putting Democratic divisions over Israel on center stage.
The speech is meant to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Israel’s statehood, and to reaffirm the U.S.-Israeli relationship. A number of progressive Democrats, however, announced last week that they would boycott Herzog’s speech in part as a protest against Israel’s policies towards Palestinians.
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
