Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday afternoon is slated to hold a briefing with reporters.

It comes after President Biden on Tuesday met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, drawing criticism from both sides of the aisle, as Biden sought to advance his policies in the Middle East despite strained relations with Jerusalem.

The meeting between Biden and Herzog helped to lay the groundwork for a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the fall.

Wednesday’s event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.