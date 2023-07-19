Watch live: House Oversight Committee convenes hearing on IRS whistleblowers, Bidens
The House Oversight and Accountability Committee is slated to hold a hearing Wednesday afternoon with the IRS whistleblowers on the Hunter Biden criminal investigation.
The hearing will serve in part as a way for Republicans to give former President Trump political cover as he faces a likely third indictment over the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the Capitol, while also fueling a potential impeachment inquiry against Attorney General Merrick Garland.
The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EDT.
Watch the live video above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Senate
House
Court Battles
Campaign