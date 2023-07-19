Watch live: House Oversight Committee convenes hearing on IRS whistleblowers, Bidens

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee is slated to hold a hearing Wednesday afternoon with the IRS whistleblowers on the Hunter Biden criminal investigation.

The hearing will serve in part as a way for Republicans to give former President Trump political cover as he faces a likely third indictment over the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the Capitol, while also fueling a potential impeachment inquiry against Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.