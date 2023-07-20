Watch live: House Weaponization subcommittee hears testimony from RFK, Jr.
The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning will hold the latest in a series of hearings on what Republicans contend is the weaponization of the federal government.
Republicans in the majority on the panel have invited Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democratic candidate for president, to testify on censorship, tech companies and free speech.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Senate
Morning Report
House
Court Battles