trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: House Weaponization subcommittee hears testimony from RFK, Jr.

by TheHill.com - 07/20/23 7:00 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 07/20/23 7:00 AM ET

The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning will hold the latest in a series of hearings on what Republicans contend is the weaponization of the federal government.

Republicans in the majority on the panel have invited Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democratic candidate for president, to testify on censorship, tech companies and free speech.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden administration Censorship House Judiciary Committee RFK Jr. RFK Jr. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. United States Washington D.C. weaponization of government weaponization select subcommittee

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  2. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  3. GOP senators say Manchin bid would boost Trump, hurt Biden 
  4. The Hill’s Morning Report — GOP pauses to gauge Trump’s legal jeopardy
  5. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  6. Greene displays sexual images of Hunter Biden at IRS whistleblower hearing
  7. Florida Board of Education approves controversial standards for teaching Black ...
  8. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  9. GOP senators hold back on defending Trump as he faces new indictment 
  10. Gaetz says he’ll offer bill to defund Jack Smith investigations of Trump
  11. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  12. Senate takes up controversial defense bill after House brawl
  13. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  14. Julie Johnson may make history as first openly LGBTQ lawmaker from South
  15. Greene stirs Hunter Biden controversy as parties battle at IRS whistleblower ...
  16. Watch live: House Oversight Committee convenes hearing on IRS ...
  17. The key legal cases against Trump, explained
  18. GOP strategists say Trump’s rising legal problems could kneecap him against ...
Load more