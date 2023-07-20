trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Senate Judiciary Committee marks up legislation on Supreme Court ethics guidelines

by The Hill Staff - 07/20/23 9:30 AM ET
by The Hill Staff - 07/20/23 9:30 AM ET

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning is slated to hold a hearing where they will begin marking up legislation on Supreme Court ethics guidelines.

The panel will consider legislation by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) that would force the court to adopt a code of conduct for itself and impose the same gift, travel and income disclosure standards for justices that members of Congress abide by.

The Democratic-led effort is part of an ongoing response to a slew of stories detailing lavish vacations and gifts that GOP megadonor Harlan Crow has given Justice Clarence Thomas over the years.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Clarence Thomas Clarence Thomas Clarence Thomas harlan crow Samuel Alito SCOTUS SCOTUS Sheldon Whitehouse Supreme Court Supreme Court Supreme Court ethics supreme court ethics United States Washington D.C.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: House Weaponization subcommittee hears testimony from RFK, Jr.
  2. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  3. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  4. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  5. Democrats tear into RFK Jr. during weaponization hearing
  6. Fox News analyst: GOP may have ‘outsmarted themselves’ on support for RFK ...
  7. Cook shifts Boebert race to ‘toss-up’
  8. Jordan says RFK Jr. post on Hank Aaron was ‘just pointing out facts’
  9. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  10. Greene displays sexual images of Hunter Biden at IRS whistleblower hearing
  11. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  12. Rising prices, mortgage rates push monthly payments to all-time high: report
  13. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  14. Florida Board of Education approves controversial standards for teaching Black ...
  15. Julie Johnson may make history as first openly LGBTQ lawmaker from South
  16. House approves FAA reauthorization bill
  17. Watch live: House Oversight Committee convenes hearing on IRS ...
  18. GOP senators say Manchin bid would boost Trump, hurt Biden 
Load more