Watch live: Senate Judiciary Committee marks up legislation on Supreme Court ethics guidelines

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning is slated to hold a hearing where they will begin marking up legislation on Supreme Court ethics guidelines.

The panel will consider legislation by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) that would force the court to adopt a code of conduct for itself and impose the same gift, travel and income disclosure standards for justices that members of Congress abide by.

The Democratic-led effort is part of an ongoing response to a slew of stories detailing lavish vacations and gifts that GOP megadonor Harlan Crow has given Justice Clarence Thomas over the years.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.