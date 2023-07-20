trending:

Watch live: Biden discusses ‘Bidenomics’ agenda in Philadelphia 

by The Hill Staff - 07/20/23 12:00 PM ET
President Biden heads to Philadelphia Thursday to talk “Bidenomics” — a new slogan the administration is using to describe the president’s economic achievements.

The president is set to tout his economic agenda, arguing that building the economy from the bottom up and the middle out is working. He has often said that he is tired of trickle-down economics, which was part of former President Reagan’s “Reaganomics,” while at the same time reminding voters that he is a capitalist. 

A Monmouth University poll, conducted July 12-17, found only 34 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of inflation. The president received a split rating on his handling of jobs and unemployment, with 47 percent approving and 48 percent disapproving of it.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EDT.

Watch the video above.

