Watch live: Harris delivers remarks on Florida’s new Black history standards

by TheHill.com - 07/21/23 1:00 PM ET
Vice President Harris is slated to deliver remarks Friday afternoon on Florida’s new standards for teaching Black history in the state.

Florida’s Board of Education approved the new rules Wednesday, with critics immediately panning the updated guidelines as “a big step backward.”

One updated standard that has drawn particular scrutiny states that teachers should include “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

The guidelines follow Florida enacting an education law last year that requires lessons on race be taught in an “objective” manner that does not seek to “indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view.”

The Harris event is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.

