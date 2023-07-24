Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a press briefing Monday afternoon.

President Biden over the weekend reportedly called on Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to not advance a vote on the country’s controversial judicial reform bill.

Israel’s governing coalition advanced the bill in parliament Monday, with the opposition walking out on the vote.

The development comes after Biden invited Netanyahu to the U.S. after the two spoke over the phone last week.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.