Watch live: Senate Judiciary subcommittee holds hearing on AI regulation 

by TheHill.com - 07/25/23 2:00 PM ET
The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law is slated to hold a hearing this afternoon titled “Oversight of A.I.: Principles for Regulation.”

Witnesses scheduled to testify include Stuart Russell, professor of computer science at University of California, Berkley; Yoshua Bengio, founder of Mila-Quebec AI Institute; and Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic. 

Last week, the Biden administration secured voluntary commitments focused on managing the risks posed by artificial intelligence from seven top companies, including Anthropic.

The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. EDT.

