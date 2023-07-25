trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Biden gives remarks on expanding mental health care access

by The Hill staff - 07/25/23 2:00 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 07/25/23 2:00 PM ET

President Biden is slated to deliver remarks Tuesday on expanding mental health care access.

The White House announced new proposed rules focused on bolstering mental health.

Under the rules, health plans would be required to make changes if they are found to be providing “inadequate access” to mental health services, based on whether they meet legal requirements.

The Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA), passed in 2008, blocked large group health plans from enacting “annual or lifetime dollar limits” on mental health benefits.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.

Tags biden administration Joe Biden Mental health Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  2. Resolution to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene brought by House Democrat
  3. Trump anxiety among GOP senators grows as indictments appear to help him
  4. Ramaswamy ticks up in GOP primary against Trump, DeSantis: poll
  5. White House condemns Fox host Gutfeld’s Holocaust comments 
  6. Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge in Parkland school shooting trial
  7. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  8. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  9. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  10. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
  11. Federal court blocks Biden rule limiting asylum
  12. McCarthy: Biden probes ‘rising to the level of impeachment inquiry’ 
  13. Democratic memo takes aim at GOP-released FBI form with Biden-Burisma ...
  14. Ohio abortion ballot measure meets signature requirement for November
  15. Great job, Mr. President! Time to retire.
  16. UPS, Teamsters announce tentative deal days before contract was set to expire
  17. The Memo: Culture-war battles fail to deliver for DeSantis
  18. DeSantis cuts one-third of campaign staff amid effort to reset
Load more