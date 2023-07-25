Watch live: Biden gives remarks on expanding mental health care access

President Biden is slated to deliver remarks Tuesday on expanding mental health care access.

The White House announced new proposed rules focused on bolstering mental health.

Under the rules, health plans would be required to make changes if they are found to be providing “inadequate access” to mental health services, based on whether they meet legal requirements.

The Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA), passed in 2008, blocked large group health plans from enacting “annual or lifetime dollar limits” on mental health benefits.

