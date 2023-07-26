trending:

Watch live: House Oversight panel convenes hearing on UFOs, national security

by The Hill Staff - 07/26/23 9:14 AM ET
The House Oversight Committee is slated to hold a hearing Wednesday morning focusing on the issue of transparency and national security implications around UFOs and other unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) sightings, as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pushing the federal government to release more information.

The hearing will feature testimony from David Grusch, a whistleblower who has accused the government of withholding information related to UFOs.

The panel will “explore firsthand accounts of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) and assess the federal government’s transparency,” according to a statement.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

