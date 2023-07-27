Watch live: Biden gives remarks on actions to protect communities from extreme heat

President Biden is slated to deliver remarks Thursday morning on his administration’s plans to protect communities from extreme heat.

More than 40 million Americans in cities live with the impact of the “heat island” effect, in which city centers absorb more heat than surrounding areas.

Cities are particularly vulnerable to the heat island effect due to the replacement of natural vegetation with infrastructure like pavement, which absorbs more heat.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. EDT.

