trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: White House holds press briefing

by The Hill staff - 07/27/23 12:30 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 07/27/23 12:30 PM ET

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a press briefing Thursday afternoon.

The briefing comes after the White House held a summit Wednesday to address the planet-warming gas methane and launched a new task force.

The administration said its new task force will seek to “accelerate” plans to reduce emissions and “advance a whole-of-government approach to proactive methane leak detection and data transparency, and support state and local efforts to mitigate and enforce methane emissions regulations.”

The White House briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden plea deal Department of Justice Greenhouse gas emissions Hunter Biden investigation Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Methane white house

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump says attorneys had ‘productive’ meeting with DOJ
  2. Feinstein told ‘just say aye’ at vote
  3. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  4. Tim Scott sparks fresh GOP interest as DeSantis stumbles
  5. House GOP approves first government funding bill amid intense spending fight
  6. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  7. McConnell freezes at briefing, concerning colleagues
  8. Teen who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6, sat in Pence chair sentenced to prison
  9. Trump braces for third possible indictment as grand jury meets
  10. House GOP leaders to start recess early after being forced to punt funding bill
  11. US economy blows past expectations: 3 quick takeaways 
  12. Rand Paul warns Republicans against falling into impeachment ‘trap’
  13. Kyiv launches major push against Russians in southern Ukraine, analysts and ...
  14. Karl Rove roasts DeSantis for floating RFK Jr. to lead health agencies: ‘This ...
  15. Trump says he would end European visa fees for US citizens planned for 2024
  16. US economy unexpectedly accelerated to a 2.4% growth rate in April-June quarter ...
  17. Manchin and Tuberville unveil bill making sweeping changes to college sports
  18. White House says UAPs have impacted military training, readiness 
Load more