Watch live: White House holds press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a press briefing Thursday afternoon.

The briefing comes after the White House held a summit Wednesday to address the planet-warming gas methane and launched a new task force.

The administration said its new task force will seek to “accelerate” plans to reduce emissions and “advance a whole-of-government approach to proactive methane leak detection and data transparency, and support state and local efforts to mitigate and enforce methane emissions regulations.”

The White House briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

