Watch live: Trump holds rally in Pennsylvania in wake of new DOJ charges

Former President Trump is holding a campaign rally in Erie, Pa. on Saturday — just days after the Department of Justice (DOJ) levied new charges against him in the classified documents probe.

In the superseding indictment filed late Thursday, the DOJ accused the former president and two co-consporators — Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos de Oliveira — of trying to delete Mar-a-Lago surveillance video footage last year.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the initial 37 charges of the records case in June.

The new charges only add to the current GOP frontrunner’s legal woes ahead of 2024.



Watch the live video above.