Watch live: DeSantis unveils ‘Declaration of Economic Independence’ in New Hampshire
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is slated to hold an event in Rochester, N.H., on Monday to unveil what his campaign has dubbed a “Declaration of Economic Independence.”
The Florida governor will discuss his economic agenda further during a Fox News interview Monday night with chief political anchor Bret Baier on “Special Report.” The interview will focus on DeSantis’s “economic agenda and campaign strategy,” according to a promotional video.
The New Hampshire economic policy speech is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. ET.
