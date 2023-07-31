trending:

Watch live: DeSantis unveils ‘Declaration of Economic Independence’ in New Hampshire

by TheHill.com - 07/31/23 10:02 AM ET
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is slated to hold an event in Rochester, N.H., on Monday to unveil what his campaign has dubbed a “Declaration of Economic Independence.”

The Florida governor will discuss his economic agenda further during a Fox News interview Monday night with chief political anchor Bret Baier on “Special Report.” The interview will focus on DeSantis’s “economic agenda and campaign strategy,” according to a promotional video.

The New Hampshire economic policy speech is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above. 

