Watch live: Special counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on Trump investigation
Special counsel Jack Smith is set to deliver remarks regarding his investigation into former President Trump and his attempt to stay in power following his loss in the 2020 election.
Trump announced last week that he had received a letter informing him that he is the subject in the special counsel’s probe, a move that is often followed by the filing of charges.
The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. EDT.
