Watch live: Trump to arrive in federal court in DC

by TheHill.com - 08/03/23 1:48 PM ET
Former President Trump is expected to arrive in federal court Thursday afternoon for a 4 p.m. EDT appearance after being indicted earlier in the week on federal charges related to his efforts to stay in power following his loss in the 2020 election.

Trump is slated to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C.

