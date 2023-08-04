Watch live: Trump speaks in Alabama following Jan. 6 arraignment

Former President Trump is set to give a keynote address in Montgomery, Ala., as part of the state GOP’s 2023 summer meeting.

His speech comes a day after the former president was arraigned on charges he faces stemming from his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election. Trump pleaded not guilty to all four counts — including efforts to defraud the U.S. and obstruct congressional proceedings.

