Watch live: Trump speaks in Alabama following Jan. 6 arraignment
Former President Trump is set to give a keynote address in Montgomery, Ala., as part of the state GOP’s 2023 summer meeting.
His speech comes a day after the former president was arraigned on charges he faces stemming from his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election. Trump pleaded not guilty to all four counts — including efforts to defraud the U.S. and obstruct congressional proceedings.
Watch the live video above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Education
Court Battles
Court Battles
State Watch