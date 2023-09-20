trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Trump gives remarks at campaign stop in Iowa

by The Hill Staff - 09/20/23 4:24 PM ET
by The Hill Staff - 09/20/23 4:24 PM ET

Former President Trump is slated to visit Iowa Wednesday, with speeches planned in Maquoketa and Dubuque.

His increased presence in Iowa coincides with recent comments he made about abortion, which could pose risks to his campaign in the state, as The Hill previously reported.

The former president attacked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rival for the GOP presidential nomination, for his signing of a six-week abortion ban, calling the move “a terrible thing and a terrible mistake” during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Trump went on to say that he would find a solution to the issue of abortion with which “both sides will be happy.”

The event in Dubuque is scheduled for 4 p.m. EDT.

He also spoke in Maquoketa earlier Wednesday.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Abortion Caucus Donald Trump Donald Trump presidential campaign Iowa Iowa Ron DeSantis trump

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Hush money judge rejects Trump’s immunity claims as untimely
  2. Here’s where the Biden-Trump polls stand in 7 swing states
  3. Brothers plead guilty to insider trading tied to Trump media company
  4. Here’s where the polling stands in a 3-way race with Biden, Trump and RFK Jr.
  5. Press: Top psychologist says Trump likely to fall off mental cliff
  6. White House signals opposition to NATO-led weapons group for Ukraine
  7. Meet the ‘subprime auto king’ who arranged Trump’s $175 million bond
  8. ‘I wouldn’t put my damn daughter in these’: Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ ...
  9. Former federal prosecutor says Trump could be jailed if convicted for ...
  10. Biden’s exercise routine a mystery amid age concerns
  11. Democrats fear Israel-Hamas war could cost them in November
  12. Insurance trends are deciding where Americans will live as planet heats
  13. Costco offering weight-loss subscriptions to members
  14. Democratic senator eyeing bill to repeal Comstock Act
  15. Japan issues tsunami warning after massive earthquake rocks Taiwan
  16. José Andrés says Israel 'systematically' targeted aid workers
  17. Jack Smith airs frustration with Cannon’s embrace of ‘fundamentally ...
  18. Florida town tops list of in-to-out migration ratios
Load more