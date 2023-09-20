Watch live: Trump gives remarks at campaign stop in Iowa

Former President Trump is slated to visit Iowa Wednesday, with speeches planned in Maquoketa and Dubuque.

His increased presence in Iowa coincides with recent comments he made about abortion, which could pose risks to his campaign in the state, as The Hill previously reported.

The former president attacked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rival for the GOP presidential nomination, for his signing of a six-week abortion ban, calling the move “a terrible thing and a terrible mistake” during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Trump went on to say that he would find a solution to the issue of abortion with which “both sides will be happy.”



The event in Dubuque is scheduled for 4 p.m. EDT.

He also spoke in Maquoketa earlier Wednesday.

