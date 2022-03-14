trending:

Watch live: Biden addresses National League of Cities conference

by The Hill Staff - 03/14/22 12:15 PM ET
President Biden gives remarks to discuss lowering healthcare and prescription drug cost at Germanna Community College in Culpepper, Va., on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Greg Nash

President Biden will speak at the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference. The president is expected to make statements about federal infrastructure programs and the economy.

The event is expected to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

