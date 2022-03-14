Watch live: Biden addresses National League of Cities conference
President Biden will speak at the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference. The president is expected to make statements about federal infrastructure programs and the economy.
The event is expected to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
