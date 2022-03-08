Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks on health care for veterans
President Biden will join Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough in Fort Worth, Texas, to speak about expanding access to health care, including benefits for veterans who have been affected by exposure to burn pits and other environmental hazards.
The event begins at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
