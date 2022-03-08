trending:

Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks on health care for veterans

by The Hill Staff - 03/08/22 2:30 PM ET
President Biden gives remarks to discuss lowering healthcare and prescription drug cost at Germanna Community College in Culpepper, Va., on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
President Biden will join Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough in Fort Worth, Texas, to speak about expanding access to health care, including benefits for veterans who have been affected by exposure to burn pits and other environmental hazards.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

