Watch live: Biden joins Business Roundtable call on Ukraine, economy, climate

by The Hill Staff - 03/21/22 4:00 PM ET
President Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House
Associated Press/Patrick Semansky

President Biden will join Business Roundtable’s CEO Quarterly Meeting Monday evening to speak about the U.S. response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as jobs, consumer prices and the climate.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

 

