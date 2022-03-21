Watch live: Biden joins Business Roundtable call on Ukraine, economy, climate
President Biden will join Business Roundtable’s CEO Quarterly Meeting Monday evening to speak about the U.S. response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as jobs, consumer prices and the climate.
The event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
