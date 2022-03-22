Here’s Biden’s schedule for his Europe trip this week
This week, President Biden is scheduled to make his first trip to Europe since Russia invaded Ukraine.
On Thursday, Biden will meet with European Union leaders, NATO allies, and G7 leaders in Brussels, Belgium. Later in the week, the president is scheduled to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda. The meetings will largely focus on Russia’s invasion and the ongoing humanitarian crisis experienced by Ukrainian people.
Watch the video above for more details on the trip.
