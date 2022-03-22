trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Here’s Biden’s schedule for his Europe trip this week

by The Hill staff - 03/22/22 4:24 PM ET
President Biden arrives at NATO headquarters in Brussels
Associated Press/Kenzo Tribouillard
President Biden arrives for a NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels on June 14, 2021. 

This week, President Biden is scheduled to make his first trip to Europe since Russia invaded Ukraine. 

On Thursday, Biden will meet with European Union leaders, NATO allies, and G7 leaders in Brussels, Belgium. Later in the week, the president is scheduled to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda. The meetings will largely focus on Russia’s invasion and the ongoing humanitarian crisis experienced by Ukrainian people. 

Watch the video above for more details on the trip.

Tags Belgium Biden European trip Brussels Ukraine

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  3. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  4. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  5. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  6. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  7. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  8. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  9. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  10. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  11. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  12. Madison Cawthorn’s antics miff...
  13. Democrats need to get out of their...
  14. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  15. Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday
  16. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
  17. McConnell blasts ‘clumsy...
  18. Senate finalizing $10 billion deal...
Load more

Video

See all Video