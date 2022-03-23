trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

WATCH LIVE: Harris delivers remarks on bias in home valuations

by The Hill Staff - 03/23/22 9:46 AM ET
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to mark the first-ever federal Maternal Health Day of Action
Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Vice President Harris, along with domestic policy adviser Susan Rice and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, speaks about the administration’s plan to address disparities in home appraisals.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Black Americans Discrimination equality generational wealth Home sales Housing USA White House

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  3. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  4. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  5. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  6. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  7. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  8. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  9. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  10. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  11. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  12. Madison Cawthorn’s antics miff...
  13. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  14. Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday
  15. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
  16. Trump’s push for Russian dirt on...
  17. McConnell blasts ‘clumsy...
  18. Democrats need to get out of their...
Load more

Video

See all Video