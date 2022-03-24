trending:

Administration

WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks at European Council summit

by The Hill staff - 03/24/22 11:03 AM ET
President Biden is slated to deliver remarks Thursday afternoon at a European Council summit in Brussels.

The meeting is part of his first trip to Europe since Russia invaded Ukraine. 

The remarks are scheduled to start at noon ET. 

Watch the live video above.

