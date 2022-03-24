WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks at European Council summit
President Biden is slated to deliver remarks Thursday afternoon at a European Council summit in Brussels.
The meeting is part of his first trip to Europe since Russia invaded Ukraine.
The remarks are scheduled to start at noon ET.
Watch the live video above.
