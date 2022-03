by The Hill staff - 03/28/22 12:00 PM ET

(joe daniel price/Getty Images)

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates on Monday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch the live video above.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.