Finance

Watch live: Fed chair holds press conference after the Fed raises rates

by The Hill staff - 03/16/22 2:21 PM ET
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to address reporters on Wednesday to explain the Fed’s latest plans for steering the economy and reducing high inflation.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold a press conference following the Federal Reserve’s decision Wednesday to raise interest rates. The baseline interest rate range was set between zero and 0.25 percent in March 2020 to stimulate the economy with low borrowing costs. 

The remarks are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

