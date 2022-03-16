Watch live: Fed chair holds press conference after the Fed raises rates
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold a press conference following the Federal Reserve’s decision Wednesday to raise interest rates. The baseline interest rate range was set between zero and 0.25 percent in March 2020 to stimulate the economy with low borrowing costs.
The remarks are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.