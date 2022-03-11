Watch: What happens if a red wave hits the House?
Republicans are eyeing an ambitious legislative agenda if they flip the House in November’s elections, setting the stage for countless clashes with President Biden on a host of thorny issues.
The Hill explores some possible scenarios if a red wave hits the House in the 2022 midterms.
Watch the video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.