Watch live: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers GOP State of the Union response
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is slated to deliver the GOP response to President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday evening.
Reynolds’s speech, scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET, will follow Biden’s remarks at 9 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.