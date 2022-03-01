trending:

In the News

Watch live: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers GOP State of the Union response

by The Hill staff - 03/01/22 8:37 PM ET
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is slated to deliver the GOP response to President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

Reynolds’s speech, scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET, will follow Biden’s remarks at 9 p.m. ET.

