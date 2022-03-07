WATCH: Weekend stories you might have missed

trending:

by The Hill staff - 03/07/22 11:34 AM ET
The U.S. Capitol is seen from the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., on Friday, September 24, 2021.
Greg Nash

The WNBA’s Brittney Griner is in Russian custody after being caught with hashish oil vape cartridges at a Russian airport, gas prices are the highest they have been in more than a decade, and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) blamed “cancel culture” for his being forced out of office.

Watch the video above for a recap of key stories from the weekend.

 
