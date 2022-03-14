trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In the News

Watch: Weekend stories you might have missed

by The Hill staff - 03/14/22 10:47 AM ET
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks at a rally to promote childcare in the Build Back Better Act at the Reflecting Pool of the Capitol on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
Greg Nash

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be “necessary,” thousands of Russians are stuck in Thailand after asset freezes and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said that she agreed with a fellow GOP member who called former President Trump a “would-be tyrant.” 

Watch the video above for a recap of key stories from the weekend.

Tags Albert Bourla booster doses Liz Cheney pfizer vaccines president trump Russia sanctions Thailand this weekend Tom Rice USA Washington D.C. Washington D.C.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  3. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  4. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  5. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  6. Judge strikes down New York...
  7. House set to pass marijuana...
  8. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  9. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  10. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  11. What’s going on with the Johnson...
  12. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  13. House passes bill to cap the cost...
  14. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  15. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  16. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
  17. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  18. 22 senators call on Census Bureau...
Load more

Video

See all Video