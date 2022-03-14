Watch: Weekend stories you might have missed
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be “necessary,” thousands of Russians are stuck in Thailand after asset freezes and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said that she agreed with a fellow GOP member who called former President Trump a “would-be tyrant.”
Watch the video above for a recap of key stories from the weekend.
