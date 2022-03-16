Watch live: Zelensky addresses Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is slated to deliver a virtual address to members of Congress on Wednesday morning.
It will be Zelensky’s first opportunity to speak in a public address broadcast to Americans.
The speech is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.
