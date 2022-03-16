trending:

Watch live: Zelensky addresses Congress

by The Hill staff - 03/16/22 8:00 AM ET
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is slated to deliver a virtual address to members of Congress on Wednesday morning. 

It will be Zelensky’s first opportunity to speak in a public address broadcast to Americans.

The speech is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

