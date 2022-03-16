Explainer: What would a permanent daylight saving time look like?

Senators voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the Sunshine Protection Act, a proposal that would make daylight saving time permanent. If signed into law, Americans would never again have to set their clocks back an hour and lose an hour of afternoon daylight in the fall and winter.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), the lead sponsor for the bill, noted on the Senate floor that there is evidence revealing the potential harms of the biannual clock-switching including “an increase in heart attacks, car accidents and pedestrian accidents.” According to the Florida senator, permanently switching to daylight saving time would reduce seasonal depression, lessen crime, and encourage kids to do outdoor activities.

If approved by the House and signed by President Biden, the bill would not be enacted into law until November 2023.

