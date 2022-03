by The Hill staff - 03/16/22 4:00 PM ET

Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a virtual address to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday morning. Today marks the 21st day since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Watch the video above.

