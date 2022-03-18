trending:

This week’s must-watch moments on Capitol Hill

by The Hill staff - 03/18/22 11:20 AM ET
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a virtual address to Congress
J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/AP

Big moments on Capitol Hill this week include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky giving an address to Congress, as well as responses to the speech from leadership in both the House and Senate.

For more of this week’s can’t-miss Capitol Hill moments, watch the video above.

