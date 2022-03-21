trending:

Watch: Weekend stories you might have missed

by The Hill staff - 03/21/22 11:06 AM ET
Chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said that he does not think the U.S. will see another surge in COVID-19 cases, the Senate eyes probes of Hunter Biden and Fauci if they regain power in this years’ midterms, and Maryland and Georgia have temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in prices.

Watch the video above for a recap of key stories from the weekend.

