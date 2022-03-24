trending:

Analysis: How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could impact midterms

by The Hill staff - 03/24/22 10:51 AM ET
Andrew Marienko / Associated Press

While foreign policy doesn’t usually impact elections, things can change when the economy is involved.

Russia’s moves in Europe, and the U.S.’s response, could have domestic implications that hit Americans’ pocketbooks. The sanctions imposed on Russia by the Biden administration have garnered bipartisan support among voters and lawmakers, but there’s the question of how long Americans are willing to go along with paying higher prices on daily essentials like gas and groceries across the board.

The Hill’s national politics reporter, Julia Manchester, explains that the implications of the ongoing international crisis in Eastern Europe largely come back to the economy. Watch the video above for a deep dive into how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could impact the 2022 midterms.

