This week’s must-watch moments on Capitol Hill

by The Hill staff - 03/25/22 9:14 AM ET
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during the second day her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Anna Rose Layden

This week, the Senate Judiciary Committee began its confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Notable moments from the hearings include Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) walking off after a heated exchange with committee Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) questioning Jackson on her opinions about author Ibram X. Kendi’s “Antiracist Baby” book.

