This week’s must-watch moments on Capitol Hill

This week, the Senate Judiciary Committee began its confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Notable moments from the hearings include Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) walking off after a heated exchange with committee Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) questioning Jackson on her opinions about author Ibram X. Kendi’s “Antiracist Baby” book.

