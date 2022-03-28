Watch: Weekend stories you might have missed

trending:

by The Hill staff - 03/28/22 11:49 AM ET
Flags are flown at half-mast at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 24, 2022, to honor former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who passed on March 23, 2022.
Anna Rose Layden

President Biden declared in a fiery speech from Poland that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot stay in power,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pushed for a cease-fire in a call with Putin and authorities ordered over 19,000 people to evacuate amid wildfires in Colorado.

Watch the video above for a recap of key stories from the weekend.

 

Tags . Russia-Ukraine conflict Boulder Colorado colorado wildfire President Biden Tayyip Erdogan Tayyip Erdogan USA Vladimir Putin Washington D.C. Washington D.C.

