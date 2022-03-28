Watch: Weekend stories you might have missed

by The Hill staff - 03/28/22 11:49 AM ET

Anna Rose Layden

President Biden declared in a fiery speech from Poland that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot stay in power,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pushed for a cease-fire in a call with Putin and authorities ordered over 19,000 people to evacuate amid wildfires in Colorado. Watch the video above for a recap of key stories from the weekend.

