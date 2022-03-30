trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In the News

WATCH LIVE: Top health officials testify before House panel on COVID-19 response

by The Hill staff - 03/30/22 12:00 PM ET
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky testifies
Associated Press/Jim Lo Scalzo

Two of the nation’s leading public health officials, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, will testify before a House panel on COVID-19 response efforts on Wednesday afternoon. 

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. 

Watch the video above. 

Tags CDC Dr. Rochelle Walensky Dr. Vivek H. Murthy FDA public health officials

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Biden administration announces...
  2. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  3. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  4. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  5. Madison Cawthorn’s antics miff...
  6. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  7. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  8. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  9. McConnell blasts ‘clumsy...
  10. The Memo: Border surge spells...
  11. Trump’s push for Russian dirt on...
  12. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
  13. Senators trade offers in scramble...
  14. Chris Wallace rips Putin in first...
  15. First Nations members urge Pope...
  16. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  17. Durant holds double-digit lead in...
  18. Thousands of Arizona voters could...
Load more

Video

See all Video