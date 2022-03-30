WATCH LIVE: Top health officials testify before House panel on COVID-19 response
Two of the nation’s leading public health officials, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, will testify before a House panel on COVID-19 response efforts on Wednesday afternoon.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.