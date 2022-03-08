trending:

International

Watch Live: Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses British MPs

by Mike Demarest - 03/08/22 12:10 PM ET
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address members of the British Parliament via video call to the House of Commons after chamber Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted his request to read a statement.

President Biden announced Tuesday that the U.S. will ban Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports as part of his administration’s response to Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s invasion of Ukraine. 

Watch Zelensky’s address live in the video above.

