Guilfoyle arrives at federal building housing Jan. 6 panel investigators

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who aided in the planning of rallies on Jan. 6, 2021, was spotted entering the building that houses investigators for the panel reviewing the attack on the Capitol that day.

Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., spoke at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol and, according to the committee, was involved in fundraising for the event. She was seen walking into the O’Neill House Office Building Monday following a March subpoena.

“Ms. Guilfoyle met with Donald Trump inside the White House, spoke at the rally that took place before the riot on January 6th, and apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for that event. The Select Committee is seeking information from her about these and other matters,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the select committee investigating the attack, said in a statement following her subpoena.

Guilfoyle’s Monday appearance would be her second before the panel. She met briefly with investigators in February, leaving after objecting to the appearance of the committee’s lawmakers, who regularly sit in on depositions.

“Ms. Guilfoyle, under threat of subpoena, agreed to meet exclusively with counsel for the select committee in a good faith effort to provide true and relevant evidence,” Guilfoyle’s attorney Joseph Tacopina said in a statement at the time.

The committee declined to comment Monday, and Tacopina did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Guilfoyle would be the third Trump family member to sit with the panel’s investigators in recent weeks.

Former President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who like Ivanka Trump worked as a senior White House aide, both voluntarily met with Jan. 6 committee investigators this month.