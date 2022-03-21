trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

WATCH LIVE: Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson

by The Hill Staff - 03/21/22 9:45 AM ET
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson participates in a photo op prior to a meeting with Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) meeting on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Greg Nash

The Senate Judiciary Committee begins confirmation hearings Monday morning for Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee. If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

The hearings begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Advice and consent District of Columbia hearings judicial Justice nomination u.s. senate USA Washington

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  3. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  4. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  5. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  6. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  7. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  8. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  9. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  10. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  11. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  12. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  13. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  14. Madison Cawthorn’s antics miff...
  15. ‘The words of a president...
  16. Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday
  17. First Nations members urge Pope...
  18. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
Load more

Video

See all Video