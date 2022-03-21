WATCH LIVE: Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson
The Senate Judiciary Committee begins confirmation hearings Monday morning for Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee. If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
The hearings begin at 11 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.