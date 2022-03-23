trending:

Senate

WATCH LIVE: Ketanji Brown Jackson faces grilling in third day of confirmation hearing

by The Hill staff - 03/23/22 8:48 AM ET
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies on Capitol Hill
Associated Press/Andrew Harnik
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday will continue with the third day of a confirmation hearing for President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

If confirmed, Jackson will become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

The hearings begin at 9 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

