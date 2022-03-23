WATCH LIVE: Ketanji Brown Jackson faces grilling in third day of confirmation hearing
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday will continue with the third day of a confirmation hearing for President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
If confirmed, Jackson will become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
The hearings begin at 9 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
