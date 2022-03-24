trending:

Senate

WATCH LIVE: Senate to hear from witnesses on fourth day of Jackson confirmation hearings

by The Hill staff - 03/24/22 8:39 AM ET
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during the third day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Greg Nash

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday will hold the fourth day of confirmation hearings for President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Thursday’s session will include two panels of witnesses — one selected by Democrats and the other Republicans — who will discuss Jackson’s nomination. 

If confirmed, Jackson will become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. The hearings begin at 9 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags District of Columbia Ketanji Brown Jackson USA Washington D.C.

