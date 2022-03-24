WATCH LIVE: Senate to hear from witnesses on fourth day of Jackson confirmation hearings
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday will hold the fourth day of confirmation hearings for President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Thursday’s session will include two panels of witnesses — one selected by Democrats and the other Republicans — who will discuss Jackson’s nomination.
If confirmed, Jackson will become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. The hearings begin at 9 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.