Sunday shows preview: Biden announces student loan forgiveness plan; Midterm campaigns look to November after 2022’s last major primaries

This week’s Sunday shows cycle will likely revolve around President Joe Biden’s proposed plan for student loan forgiveness and the impact of it and other moves on the November elections.

Biden’s $240 billion loan forgiveness plan has been heavily criticized by fiscally-conservative Republicans, but praised by Democrats who have advocated for a similar plan for years.

The government will cancel up to $10,000 of the student loan debt of single people with salaries less than $125,000 annually under Biden’s plan.

The loan forgiveness could shoot up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants to assist with their tuition.

Biden’s plan will likely be discussed on most of the Sunday shows, including between Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) on ABC’s “This Week.”

Sanders has championed student loan forgiveness since before his 2016 presidential campaign, criticizing the government for its lack of financial support for higher education.

Fellow loan forgiveness advocate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) will appear on CNN’s “State of the Union,” where she will be joined by Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan (D) and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu (N.H.).

Shows will host a diverse panel of lawmakers and officials to share their thoughts on the upcoming election season in November, especially as primary elections have wound down.

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison will appear on CBS’s “Face the Nation” to discuss his predictions alongside Republican Gov. Larry Hogan (Md.), who is retiring this year and has sharply criticized his state’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox.

Senior Advisor to the Democratic National Committee Cedric Richmond will appear on “Fox News Sunday” to discuss elections, while multiple Republican figures will be hosted on Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

These include Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance, who won the state’s Republican primary and will face off against Rep. Tim Ryan in November.

“Face the Nation” will also host Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova, who will likely discuss some of the turmoil in his country near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The plant was disconnected this week amid fighting from the Russian army but was reconnected shortly afterwards, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sunday shows will also feature a couple of space experts, including NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and astronaut Kate Rubins on “Face the Nation.”

The two will appear on television shortly following a shared video of a black hole in space including sound.

Below is the full list of guests scheduled to appear on this week’s Sunday talk shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.).

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

CBS’s “Face the Nation” — Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.); NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio); Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.).

“Fox News Sunday” — Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie; Senior Advisor to the Democratic National Committee Cedric Richmond.

Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures” — Rep. Michael Turner (R-Ohio); Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin); Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.); Senate Candidate JD Vance (R-Ohio).